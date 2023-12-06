New Luxury Residential Building Design Sparks Debate Among Readers

There is much debate among readers about a newly proposed luxury residential building design Danish architecture studio BIG. The building, named Park Rise, will feature cascading terraces and will be a part of the Ellinikon city masterplan near Athens.

Some readers were critical of BIG’s design, finding it to be more focused on style rather than substance. They felt that the design was superficial and aimed at attracting attention on platforms like Instagram. One commenter even questioned why most of Bjarke Ingels’ projects seem to prioritize shape-making over true architecture.

However, another reader came to BIG’s defense, suggesting that their design approach focused on equality for residents. They argued that the building aimed to provide all residents with outdoor terraces, sunlight, and operable windows, eliminating any class divide between residents.

One commenter acknowledged both sides of the argument, noting that while the design may fall short in terms of uniqueness and innovation, it succeeds in providing views and balconies as requested the developer. However, they personally did not find the design appealing.

In a separate article, readers praised the low-energy London home designed Hayhurst and Co, which was named RIBA’s House of the Year. They appreciated the abundant natural light in the home and the use of materials and colors. However, some felt that the design could have been more cozy and expressed concerns about certain aspects appearing flimsy.

Finally, readers debated the decision of Michael Gove to prohibit the planning authority from blocking the MSG Sphere in Stratford, designed Populous. Some expressed confusion as to why Gove would override the decision made the mayor and local experts. Others speculated that potential incentives, such as money and power, might be at play. There were also concerns about the potential negative impact on residents and the overall suitability of the development in London.

These articles demonstrate the diverse opinions and lively discussions that encompass the world of architecture and design.