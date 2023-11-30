Experience the Magic of Love and Self-Discovery with Feels Like Ishq on Netflix

Indulge in the enchanting world of Feels Like Ishq, a captivating Indian anthology series that celebrates the complexities of young adulthood, love, and self-discovery. This Netflix original series comprises six standalone episodes, each skillfully directed a different filmmaker. Through these heartwarming and relatable tales, Feels Like Ishq offers a contemporary and vibrant portrayal of love, set against the backdrop of diverse and colorful Indian settings.

The cast of Feels Like Ishq features a talented ensemble, including Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Rohit Saraf, Simran Jehani, Tanya Maniktala, Mihir Ahuja, Neeraj Madhav, Zayn Marie Khan, Skand Thakur, Meher Acharia-Dar, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anya Singh, Naveen Kasturia, and Shweta Tripathi. Their performances breathe life into the characters, taking viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions and making us believe in the power of youthful love.

But how can you watch Feels Like Ishq and immerse yourself in these heartfelt stories? The answer lies in the streaming giant: Netflix.

With Netflix, you have several plans to choose from based on your desired experience.

Upgrade to the Standard Plan, priced at $15.49 per month, for an entirely ad-free experience. You can also download content on two supported devices and even add an extra member to your account who doesn’t reside in the same household.

For the ultimate viewing experience, the Premium Plan, available at $22.99 per month, offers content in Ultra HD on four supported devices. You can download content on up to six devices and add up to two additional members to your account. Furthermore, Netflix even supports spatial audio for an immersive audio experience.

Featuring short films that explore unexpected places and the emotions that come with finding romantic connections, Feels Like Ishq will enchant you with its heartfelt storytelling. So grab your popcorn, snuggle up on the couch, and embark on a journey of love, friendship, and self-discovery with Feels Like Ishq, now streaming on Netflix.

