Where to Watch Feel Good Season 2 Online: Streaming on Netflix

Feel Good Season 2 continues the story from the previous season, focusing on Mae’s journey to make sense of their past and come to terms with their abusive relationship with Scott, who was not only a close friend but also their abuser. If you’re wondering where to watch Feel Good Season 2 online, Netflix is the streaming platform to go to.

Created Mae Martin and Joe Hampson, the main cast includes Mae Martin as a fictionalized version of themselves, Charlotte Ritchie as Georgina “George” Lawson, John Ross Bowie as Scott, and Lisa Kudrow as Linda Martin.

To watch Feel Good Season 2, you can sign up for Netflix through their app or website. Netflix offers a variety of subscription plans:

1. $6.99 per month (standard with ads): This plan provides access to most movies and TV shows, although ads may be shown before or during content. It allows for Full HD streaming on 2 devices at a time.

2. $15.49 per month (standard): This plan is completely ad-free and also allows for Full HD streaming on 2 devices simultaneously. Users can download content on two supported devices and have the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

3. $19.99 per month (premium): The premium plan offers the same features as the standard plan, but it supports streaming on up to 4 devices at a time, including Ultra HD content. Users can download content on up to six supported devices and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

Feel Good Season 2 explores Mae’s journey of reconnection with George and with themselves after a relapse. It emphasizes the importance of facing the past in order to move forward.

Please note that the availability of streaming services is subject to change. The information provided in this article was correct at the time of writing.

Sources:

– Feel Good Season 2 on Netflix

– Netflix subscription plans & features