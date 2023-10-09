Where to Watch Feel Good Season 1 Online: Streaming on Netflix

Feel Good Season 1 is a semi-autobiographical romantic comedy that follows the relationship between George and Mae in modern-day Manchester. George soon discovers that Mae is a recovering heroin addict, and this presents challenges and complications in their relationship. If you’re wondering where to watch Feel Good Season 1 online, the answer is Netflix.

Created Mae Martin and Joe Hampson, the main cast includes Mae Martin as a fictionalized version of themselves, Charlotte Ritchie as Georgina “George” Lawson, and Lisa Kudrow as Linda Martin.

To watch Feel Good Season 1, you can stream it on Netflix. Simply sign up for an account on the Netflix app or website. Netflix offers a wide variety of TV shows, movies, and original programming. They also provide the flexibility to change or cancel your subscription at any time.

When signing up for Netflix, you can choose from different payment plans. The $6.99 per month plan includes ads before or during most of its content, Full HD streaming, and the ability to watch on 2 supported devices simultaneously. The $15.49 per month Standard plan removes ads, allows for content downloads on two devices, and offers the option to add one extra member who doesn’t reside in the same household. For $19.99 per month, the Premium plan provides content for four supported devices at a time, Ultra HD streaming quality, downloads on up to six devices, and the option to add two additional members living outside the household. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

Feel Good Season 1 is described as follows: “Stand-up comic Mae Martin navigates a passionate new relationship with their formerly straight girlfriend while dealing with the challenges of sobriety.”

Please note that streaming service availability may change, and the information provided in this article was correct at the time of writing.

Sources:

– Feel Good Season 1 on Netflix