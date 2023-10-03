Feedonomics Announces Direct Integration Support for TikTok Shop

Feedonomics, a leading provider of product feed management and marketplace syndication services for eCommerce businesses, has announced its direct integration support for TikTok Shop in the US and UK. This integration allows merchants using Feedonomics to sell their products directly on TikTok Shop through various features including in-feed videos, LIVEs, and the product showcase tab.

With the rise of social commerce as a critical component of omnichannel strategies, platforms like TikTok offer a valuable opportunity for retailers to reach highly engaged and purchase-ready shoppers. By leveraging Feedonomics’ native integration for catalogue and order management, merchants can take full advantage of TikTok’s innovative shopping feature and drive traffic, conversion, and revenue.

The expansion of TikTok into eCommerce in the US and UK has been met with enthusiasm from major brands and advertisers. In fact, advertising on TikTok in the US saw an 11% growth in March 2023, with companies like Pepsi, DoorDash, Amazon, and Apple leading the way in terms of ad spend. Analysts predict that TikTok will generate $14.15 billion in revenue in 2023, up from $9.89 billion in 2022.

Marni Levine, Head of TikTok Shop Operations, SMB, expressed excitement about partnering with Feedonomics to bring new opportunities to the TikTok community. Through this integration, sellers can streamline their TikTok Shop operations syncing them with their preferred eCommerce platform. This eliminates the inefficiencies and potential errors associated with manual order and inventory management across multiple systems.

Feedonomics for Marketplaces offers a fully managed solution for automating product listing, catalogue optimization, and order and inventory management across more than 300 channels, including TikTok Shop. With a combination of powerful technology and round-the-clock support, Feedonomics provides a comprehensive feed management experience for sellers.

The partnership between Salesforce and TikTok, announced in June 2023, is also expected to benefit Commerce Cloud merchants enabling them to better engage with the TikTok community. This partnership includes advertising to users and enhancing product discoverability. Salesforce continues to invest in its Commerce Cloud platform to help businesses effectively reach social-media-savvy shoppers.

In summary, the direct integration support from Feedonomics for TikTok Shop opens up new opportunities for retailers to connect with the TikTok community and drive sales. By leveraging Feedonomics’ automated feed management solution, merchants can streamline their operations and focus on strategy and growth. With the continued growth of TikTok’s user base and its expanding eCommerce capabilities, brands that embrace the creativity and authenticity of the platform are likely to see the most success.

Sources:

– Feedonomics

– Salesforce

– Sensor Tower

– Insider Intelligence