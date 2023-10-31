New Polish Crime Drama “Feedback” Coming to Netflix in November

Netflix is set to release an exciting new Polish crime drama series titled “Feedback” in November 2023. While details about the show are still under wraps, we have gathered some information on the plot, cast, trailer, and release date for all the eager viewers out there.

Directed Leszek Dawid, “Feedback” is an upcoming Netflix Original series that is based on Jakub Zulcyk’s novel and adapted into a screenplay Kacper Wysocki. The series is produced Lukasz Dzieciol and Piotr Dzieciol, with Opus TV serving as the production studio behind this highly anticipated Polish crime drama.

The plot of “Feedback” revolves around Marcin Kania, a former rock musician who is battling alcoholism. In a quest to find his missing son, Marcin is forced to confront the dark underbelly of Warsaw, delving into its deepest depths and darkest corners. With a gripping storyline that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, “Feedback” is poised to be a thrilling exploration of one man’s journey through the shadows.

The cast of “Feedback” boasts some talented actors. Arkadiusz Jakubia takes on the lead role of Marcin Kania, bringing his expertise and previous notable performances in films such as “Silent Night” and “The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka.” Jan Hrynkiewicz portrays ‘Krystian Lolewski,’ or ‘Lolus,’ a character shrouded in mystery. Hrynkiewicz’s previous work includes movies like “The Hater” and “Pitbull.”

While the total episode count has not been revealed yet, fans of crime dramas can expect a binge-worthy series filled with suspense and gripping storytelling. As we eagerly await the release of “Feedback” on Netflix, let us know in the comments below if you’re excited about this upcoming Polish crime drama. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to immerse yourself in the dark and intriguing world of “Feedback” this November!

