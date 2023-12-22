Washington State Falls Short in Bid for $198 Million High-Speed Rail Grant

Washington State has been unsuccessful in its bid for a $198 million grant to advance high-speed rail planning, according to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA). The FRA recently announced the selection of rail projects that will receive funding through the Corridor Identification and Development (Corridor ID) program of President Biden’s 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

While Washington State’s proposals for Amtrak Cascades enhancements and the new Cascadia Ultra High-Speed Ground Transportation corridor were included in the selection, the grant allocated to the state is relatively small. However, local officials and corporate leaders see it as a potential indication of greater federal support for high-speed rail in the future.

The selected projects will receive grants from the FRA to continue work on planning infrastructure improvements and expanded frequencies for Amtrak Cascades, as well as planning the new Cascadia High-Speed Ground Transportation corridor. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will collaborate with the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to coordinate their planning efforts for the Portland-Eugene segment.

WSDOT’s high-speed rail planning also envisions a bullet train system that connects major cities between Vancouver, British Columbia and Portland, with the possibility of extending to Eugene. The department has completed a feasibility study, business case analysis, and framework for a high-speed rail authority. Work is now underway to develop scenario planning and a coordinating governance structure for this binational, tri-state/provincial project.

The FRA expressed enthusiasm for supporting high-speed rail corridors like Cascadia’s, and Administrator Amit Bose highlighted the potential of the Cascadia High-Speed Rail Corridor. Although Washington State did not secure the desired $198 million grant, proceeding through the Corridor ID process will increase the project’s competitiveness in future funding cycles.

While the focus is currently on the Portland to Vancouver segment, there is also rail advocacy support in the Pacific Northwest for restoring the former Amtrak Pioneer service and establishing an east-west intercity passenger rail corridor between Seattle and Spokane.

Washington State’s inclusion in the Corridor ID program serves as a starting point for further development and expansion of high-speed rail in the region. Despite not securing the desired grant, the state remains committed to building a more efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly transportation system for its residents and visitors.