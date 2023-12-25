The Roger Federer Foundation reached a significant milestone on Sunday as it celebrated its 20th anniversary. The foundation, which was established Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, is committed to supporting children in need, particularly those living in poverty in Africa.

Through its various initiatives, the Roger Federer Foundation aims to provide education and improve the lives of children in Africa and Switzerland. Over the past two decades, the foundation has made a significant impact, thanks to the support and generosity of its donors.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Roger Federer expressed his gratitude to all those who have supported the foundation throughout the years. He acknowledged that it wouldn’t have been possible to positively impact the lives of so many children without their help.

Accompanying his message was a touching two-and-a-half-minute video that showcased the foundation’s efforts and the children who have benefitted from their initiatives. The video shed light on the various countries that the foundation has reached and the positive changes it has brought about in the lives of young individuals.

On its own social media account, the Roger Federer Foundation thanked its founder and President for his passion, commitment, and dedication to their mission. They expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children living in poverty and expressed their enthusiasm as they embark on the next decade of their important work.

As the Roger Federer Foundation celebrates two decades of making a difference, its impact continues to be felt in the lives of countless children. Through education and support, the foundation is truly changing the future for the better.