The Federal TikTok Ban: Two Potential Laws Competing for Support

The possibility of a federal TikTok ban has been a topic of discussion since 2020. The previous administration expressed concerns about the app’s security and the potential misuse of user data the Chinese government. President Trump demanded that Bytedance, the company behind TikTok, sell the app to an American company or face a ban. However, no action was taken when the deadline for the sale passed.

Under the Biden administration, the focus shifted to concerns about the control of TikTok’s recommendation algorithms and the possibility of propaganda influence the Chinese government. Discussions were held between the White House and Bytedance regarding these concerns.

While some states implemented their own bans on TikTok, there has been no consensus on a federal ban. In March, the Biden administration stated that it was done negotiating and expected TikTok to be sold. This led to the proposal of the RESTRICT Act, which would grant the president the power to ban not just TikTok, but any foreign app deemed a threat to US interests. However, civil liberties groups, including the ACLU, opposed the Act due to concerns about its broad powers and potential prosecution of ordinary TikTok users.

Recently, attention has turned to an alternative law called the Guard Act, proposed Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell. However, doubts remain about whether this law can gain the necessary bipartisan support. Some conservative Republicans have raised concerns about previous drafts of the legislation, suggesting it may not address their specific concerns.

While there has been progress on state-level bans, the overall fate of a federal TikTok ban remains uncertain. Both potential laws currently under consideration face challenges and may not gain sufficient support.

