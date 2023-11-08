Canadian Union Leader Resigns After Antisemitic Posts Surface

The Canadian Association of Public Employees (CAPE) has issued an apology for the antisemitic statements made its former president, Camille Awada, on social media in the past. Awada resigned from his position after his offensive posts were brought to light. The national executive committee of CAPE condemned the remarks and apologized to anyone who was negatively affected them.

CAPE, which represents 23,000 members across various sectors, including the RCMP and Statistics Canada, is currently in the process of electing new executive positions. Awada had been running for the presidency but it is unclear whether he will continue to do so in light of the controversy.

Treasury Board President Anita Anand expressed her awareness of Awada’s posts and stated that antisemitic comments are unacceptable. Anand emphasized that it is the responsibility of the union members to address the issue within their leadership.

Screenshots of Awada’s Facebook posts show a pattern of virulent criticism towards Zionists and the state of Israel. He referred to Israel as an “illegitimate Zionist terrorist apartheid state” and claimed that Zionists control media outlets, perpetuating an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also commented on the rise of antisemitism and islamophobia in Canada, calling for an end to such hate crimes. He expressed his concern for the safety and well-being of all Canadians.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Camille Awada resign?

A: Camille Awada resigned from his position as president of CAPE after his past antisemitic social media posts were exposed.

Q: What is CAPE?

A: CAPE is the Canadian Association of Public Employees, one of the largest federal public service unions in Canada. It represents over 23,000 members in various sectors.

Q: Who condemned the antisemitic statements?

A: The national executive committee of CAPE denounced the antisemitic statements made Awada and issued an apology to those affected.

Q: What did Treasury Board President Anita Anand say about the comments?

A: Anita Anand acknowledged the antisemitic posts Awada and stated that such comments are unacceptable. She emphasized that it is up to union members to address the issue.

Q: What did Prime Minister Justin Trudeau say about the rise of antisemitism?

A: Trudeau expressed concern about the increasing incidents of antisemitism in Canada and called for an end to hate crimes targeting Jewish communities.