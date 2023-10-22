Warning Issued to Federal Ministries About Fake Emails and WhatsApp Messages

The Cabinet Division has recently issued a warning to all federal ministries and departments in Pakistan, cautioning them about fake emails and WhatsApp messages that are being attributed to government departments. This warning comes after a series of reported cyber incidents involving these fake communications.

According to the letter issued the Cabinet Division, several ministries have received fake emails and messages from fraudulent email IDs claiming to be from government departments such as “JS (COORD)”, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), and the PM Secretariat. These fake emails often come with malicious attachments and insist that users download these files onto their computers.

In light of these incidents, the Cabinet Division has advised all federal ministries to be vigilant and exercise caution while dealing with such emails and messages. The matter is currently under investigation at the highest level, and the ministries have been urged to take necessary precautions.

The letter also mentioned that emails and phone calls claiming to be from the Special Investment Facility Council (SIFC) could also be fake. It specifically highlighted two individuals, Javed and Shehzad Ahmed, who have been posing as officials from SIFC and the PM Secretariat. The ministries were instructed not to receive calls or download files from them and to block any messages or emails from their given credentials.

To further enhance security, the Cabinet Division recommended that an antivirus software be installed on all systems. It also suggested using Apple MAC or installing a PC with a user-friendly version of GUI-based Linux as alternatives.

In addition, the ministries were instructed to block the IP address associated with an email attributed to the press secretary of the PMO, dated August 3, 2022.

It is crucial for federal ministries and departments to remain vigilant and exercise caution when dealing with emails and messages, ensuring that they verify the authenticity of the sender before opening any attachments or downloading files. By taking these precautions, they can better protect themselves against potential cyber threats.

