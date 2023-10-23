The Cabinet Division Issues Advisory to Address Growing Concerns Over Cyber Attacks

The Cabinet Division has issued an important advisory to all federal ministries and departments to address the increasing concerns related to cyber attacks. The advisory comes in light of reported fraudulent emails and WhatsApp messages claiming to be from government entities.

The advisory specifically warns about counterfeit communications posing as government departments, particularly using the email addresses “JS (COORD).” These fraudulent messages also claim to originate from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and PM Secretariat. Of great concern is the fact that these emails contain attachments with malicious intent, urging recipients to download potentially harmful files onto their computers.

In response, the Cabinet Division has urged all federal ministries to exercise extreme caution when encountering such emails and communications. They have advised ministries to be particularly wary of individuals impersonating the “deputy director of SIFC and PM Secretariat” (Javed) and the “assistant director of PMO and SIFC Cell” (Shehzad Ahmed). Any correspondence originating from their mentioned credentials or email ID should be disregarded and blocked.

To enhance cybersecurity measures, the Cabinet Division recommends the installation of antivirus software on all systems as a fundamental precaution. They also suggest considering the use of Apple MAC or a PC equipped with a user-friendly version of GUI-based Linux as an additional safeguard against potential threats.

The advisory further emphasizes the need to verify the authenticity of any emails referring to the SIFC Apex Committee before opening them. Additionally, ministries that received an email attributed to the press secretary of the PMO on August 3, 2022, are advised to block the associated IP address.

This advisory serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and robust cybersecurity practices in protecting against cyberattacks and phishing attempts. The Cabinet Division’s proactive approach underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring the security of its communications and data.

Sources:

– Cabinet Division advisory to federal ministries

– Email communication from the Cabinet Division