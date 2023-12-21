Owner of Lynbrook Grocery Store Arrested for Failing to Comply with Federal Investigation

The arrest of Joseph Rossi, owner of Cross Island Fruits in Lynbrook, New York, serves as a stark reminder that refusing to cooperate with a federal investigation can have severe consequences. Rossi was taken into custody the U.S. Marshals Service on December 5, 2023, for repeatedly failing to provide information to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division as part of a compliance investigation.

The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to using all available legal tools to ensure employers comply with the law. Regional Solicitor of Labor, Jeffrey S. Rogoff, emphasized that Rossi’s arrest demonstrates the consequences of holding the law in contempt.

Despite the Department of Labor issuing an administrative subpoena to obtain documents for their investigation, Rossi refused to comply. In response, the department’s Office of the Solicitor took legal action in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

“The Wage and Hour Division requires access to an employer’s records to determine compliance with federal law,” explained Mark Watson Jr., Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator. “Employers cannot evade their legal responsibilities withholding requested records and refusing to cooperate.”

Cross Island Fruits, located at 246 Hempstead Ave. in Lynbrook, New York, is under scrutiny to determine if its pay practices comply with the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). The FLSA mandates that most employees in the U.S. receive at least the federal minimum wage for all hours worked, as well as overtime pay at a rate of one and a half times the required pay for hours worked over 40 in a workweek.

It is crucial for employers to understand their legal obligations and cooperate with investigations. The U.S. Department of Labor provides resources and support through its Wage and Hour Division. An online search tool is available for individuals who believe they may be owed back wages, and employers and workers can contact the division confidentially with any questions or concerns.