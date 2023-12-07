North Carolina Lawsuit Challenges GOP-Drawn Congressional Maps

A group of Black and Latino voters in North Carolina has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the congressional districts drawn Republican state legislators. They argue that these new districts weaken minority voting power and violate the U.S. Constitution. The lawsuit specifically targets four districts where the plaintiffs claim that GOP leaders manipulated voter groups to minimize minority voting strength while bolstering partisan advantage for Republicans. The plaintiffs are seeking a new map to be drawn.

The congressional map that was enacted in October gives Republicans a favorable position to win at least 10 out of the state’s 14 congressional seats in the upcoming November elections. The previous iteration of the map, drawn state judges, had resulted in an even split of seven seats for Democrats and Republicans. This change could potentially contribute to Republicans retaining control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

This lawsuit follows a similar one filed in November, which alleged that the maps violated the Voting Rights Act. North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore responded calling the lawsuit an effort “Democratic activists” to create chaos in the upcoming elections. However, the plaintiffs argue that the new map exacerbates existing disparities in political representation for minority populations within the state.

The lawsuit has been filed 18 individuals who challenge the racial gerrymandering of the 1st, 6th, 12th, and 14th Congressional Districts. Their filing coincided with the start of candidate filing for the 2024 elections. The plaintiffs assert that minority voters were harmed changes in the Greensboro-area 6th District, as they were dispersed into heavily Republican surrounding districts. They also claim that minority voters were removed from the 1st District and placed in the adjoining 12th District to prevent white voters from joining forces with minorities in the 14th District.

While the plaintiffs aim to prevent the use of the state’s full congressional map in elections, they have not immediately sought a temporary restraining order for the 2024 elections. Candidate filing will end on December 15th, and the March 5th primaries loom shortly after. The lawsuit alleges that Republican lawmakers unlawfully diluted the voting strength of minority voters in multiple districts and criticizes the maps for perpetuating historical patterns of disenfranchisement.

North Carolina Congressman Wiley Nickel, a Democrat representing the 13th District, released a statement in support of the lawsuit, denouncing the Republican legislature’s “extreme partisan gerrymander.” He believes the maps are unconstitutional and looks forward to the courts’ judgment on the matter. The plaintiffs hope that this legal challenge will lead to a fairer political landscape in the state and ensure better representation for all voters.