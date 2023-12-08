Environmental Advocacy Groups File Lawsuit Against Styropek for Plastic Discharge

Environmental advocacy groups PennEnvironment and Three Rivers Waterkeeper have filed a lawsuit against BVPV Styrenics and its parent company, Styropek, for alleged violations of the Clean Water Act. The lawsuit accuses Styropek of routinely discharging small plastic beads, known as nurdles, into waterways near its Beaver County facility in Pennsylvania.

The groups had previously filed a notice of intent to sue, claiming that Styropek had been discharging wastewater and stormwater containing nurdles for at least a year. The lawsuit argues that these releases violate federal law and Styropek’s permit conditions.

Researchers conducting “nurdle patrols” along the Ohio River in 2021 discovered numerous nurdles of an unusually small size, which were traced back to Raccoon Creek and eventually to Styropek’s outfalls. The lawsuit provides evidence of nurdle accumulations in Raccoon Creek, river sediment, and surrounding vegetation, which were also documented the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection during inspections.

The plaintiffs are concerned about the impact of microplastic pollution on aquatic life and the environment. Nurdles, when consumed fish, can potentially enter the food chain and further contribute to the problem.

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties, mandatory corrective action, and more. However, the groups mentioned that Styropek may be open to negotiating a settlement to avoid ongoing litigation. Their ultimate goal is to put an end to the illegal discharge of harmful plastic pollution into Raccoon Creek, the Ohio River, and the surrounding environment.

Styropek has not yet responded to the lawsuit. However, in October, the company stated that it is committed to operating in an environmentally responsible manner and in compliance with its permits.

The plaintiffs are represented the National Environmental Law Center and Michael Comber of Comber & Miller in Pittsburgh.