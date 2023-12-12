Texas Judge Upholds TikTok Ban on Official Devices Despite First Amendment Challenge

A federal judge in Texas has ruled in favor of upholding the state’s ban on TikTok on official devices and networks, dismissing a legal challenge that argued it violated the First Amendment. The case was brought The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, which contended that the ban impeded academic freedom and hindered professors from teaching and researching about the social media platform.

The institute represented the Coalition for Independent Technology Research, a group of academics studying technology’s impact on society. They highlighted a professor at the University of North Texas who faced restrictions on assigning in-class work and had to suspend research projects due to the ban.

In his ruling, Judge Robert L. Pitman of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas stated that the ban on official devices did not infringe upon free speech, noting that public university faculty and state employees were still allowed to use TikTok on personal devices. While acknowledging the ban’s impact on university faculty’s ability to research and teach about TikTok, Pitman deemed it a “reasonable restriction” considering Texas’ concerns.

Governments in the West have expressed concerns over TikTok, citing the potential risk of sensitive data falling into the hands of the Chinese government or the platform being used to spread misinformation. Consequently, numerous states, Congress, and universities have implemented measures to limit TikTok usage on official devices.

Jameel Jaffer, the executive director of the Knight Institute, expressed disappointment with the decision, arguing that restricting research and teaching about a major communication platform is not a valid or constitutionally acceptable approach to addressing concerns about TikTok’s data collection practices.

It is worth noting that Judge Pitman highlighted the narrow scope of Texas’ ban compared to Montana’s attempted statewide ban on TikTok, which was blocked a federal judge in November. A final ruling on the Texas ban is expected at a later date. TikTok has yet to comment on the ruling.