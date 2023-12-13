Texas Empowers Free Speech Upholding TikTok Ban on State Devices

Summary: A federal judge in Texas has ruled in favor of upholding the ban on TikTok usage on devices owned the state. The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University had challenged the ban, arguing that it hindered faculty members from using TikTok for research purposes. However, the judge, Robert Pitman, deemed the ban to be a “reasonable restriction” based on concerns over data protection. While the ban only applies to state-owned devices, faculty members are still permitted to use TikTok on personal computers and devices unconnected to state networks.

In a statement, Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight Institute, expressed disappointment over the ruling, asserting that it obstructs faculty members from studying privacy concerns surrounding TikTok and utilizing the platform for educational purposes. The ban, according to Jaffer, is an excessive measure that fails to address the data collection and disinformation issues raised Texas.

Although TikTok claims that it handles data ethically and asserts that 150 million Americans have used the app without any problems, more than 30 states and numerous federal agencies have already implemented their own bans on the use of TikTok on government-owned devices. The concern over TikTok’s ownership a Chinese company has prompted these measures.

By maintaining the TikTok ban on state devices, Texas aims to protect data security and mitigate potential risks associated with the platform. While the ban may limit access to TikTok for some faculty members, the ruling preserves the state’s prerogative to take precautionary actions regarding sensitive data. By allowing personal device usage, the ruling strikes a balance between protecting free speech rights and safeguarding data privacy on state-owned devices.