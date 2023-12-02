Montana’s Ban on TikTok Temporarily Blocked Federal Judge

In a recent development, a federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction to block Montana’s ban on the popular social media app TikTok. US District Judge Donald Molloy ruled that Senate Bill 419, which aimed to ban TikTok in the state, violates the US Constitution on multiple counts, overstepping state power and infringing on the Constitutional rights of users and businesses.

Earlier this year, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 419 into law. The legislation not only prohibited the use of TikTok on government devices but also imposed hefty fines of $10,000 per day for individuals who used or downloaded the app. Moreover, the law would have compelled mobile app stores like Google and Apple to implement restrictions, effectively banning TikTok throughout the entire state of Montana.

The decision to block the ban came in response to a lawsuit filed five TikTok users who argued that the legislation infringed upon their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights. They claimed that the ban not only stifled free speech but also attempted to exert powers over national security that the state did not possess. Judge Molloy concurred with their arguments, stating that the law significantly impinged on the freedom of speech and went beyond what was necessary in the interest of national security.

TikTok, the company behind the app, expressed satisfaction with the ruling, emphasizing that the judge had recognized the law as unconstitutional. They highlighted that hundreds of thousands of Montanans would continue to utilize TikTok for self-expression, earning a living, and fostering community connections.

While the court’s decision provides immediate relief to TikTok users in Montana, a final determination on the ban’s legality will be made after a trial scheduled for next year. The outcome of the trial will likely have significant implications for similar attempts to restrict TikTok in other states.

