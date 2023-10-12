Montana Judge Criticizes TikTok Ban as “Paternalistic” and Challenges the State’s Arguments

A federal judge in Montana has criticized a state law that bans TikTok from personal devices, calling it “paternalistic” and suggesting that lawmakers could have taken alternative steps to achieve their goals. The law, which was passed in April, makes Montana the first state to authorize a complete ban on TikTok.

The judge’s sharp criticism came during a hearing in which TikTok and a group of content creators on the platform sought a temporary injunction against the law. The outcome of this legal battle is significant, as it is viewed as a bellwether for TikTok’s future in the United States. While many states and the US government have banned the app on official devices, private device bans have yet to be implemented.

The attorney general of Montana, along with the state legislature, argued that the ban is necessary to protect residents from data security abuses TikTok, citing concerns about Chinese surveillance. However, attorneys for TikTok and the content creators argued that public reports alone do not provide sufficient evidence to justify a total ban. They also highlighted sworn declarations submitted TikTok, stating that the company has not shared US users’ data with China.

The judge repeatedly questioned the evidentiary standard that lawmakers should have met before passing the ban. He expressed skepticism towards the state’s arguments, suggesting that alternative measures could have been taken to address the concerns. These measures could have included regulating the data TikTok obtains, creating criminal statutes for illegal data acquisition, or issuing public service announcements to educate the public about potential risks.

In his criticism of the attorney general’s rhetoric, the judge noted that the state law appeared to be driven a desire to “teach China a lesson” rather than genuinely protect people. Attorneys representing TikTok and the content creators argued that the ban infringes upon First Amendment rights and that the state had not adequately considered alternative options.

The judge’s comments during the hearing highlighted the potential shortcomings of the state’s ban on TikTok and raised questions about the state’s justifications for such a drastic measure. The final decision on the temporary injunction and the fate of TikTok in Montana will have broader implications for the future regulation of social media platforms in the United States.

Sources:

– CNN (source article)