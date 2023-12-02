Federal Judge Blocks Montana’s TikTok Ban, Citing Constitutional Violations

A federal judge in Missoula, Montana, has issued a preliminary injunction blocking the state’s law banning TikTok. The judge determined that the law, set to take effect on January 1, likely violates the US Constitution in multiple ways. The case challenging the ban was brought forth TikTok itself and a group of creators who use the platform, arguing that the law infringes on their First Amendment rights, as well as the Supremacy Clause and Commerce Clause.

Judge Donald Molloy found that if the law were allowed to take effect, TikTok users would be deprived of their preferred means of communication, which falls under First Amendment protections. He also stated that the ban is not narrowly tailored and fails to provide alternative means of communication, which is a requirement for passing intermediate scrutiny.

Furthermore, Molloy sided with the plaintiffs’ argument that the state’s interest in banning TikTok was weak and potentially reflective of anti-Chinese sentiment. The state claimed that the purpose of the law was to protect user data, but failed to provide evidence supporting its consumer protection interest. Molloy determined that the law likely violates the Commerce Clause discriminating against China in commerce and may potentially trample on US foreign policy.

The judge criticized the legislature for its lack of precision in crafting the law. He highlighted the fact that it only targeted TikTok and did not include other major social media companies, suggesting that a more constitutional approach was needed. Molloy’s injunction will remain in effect until a final determination is made in the case.

The decision Judge Molloy comes amid ongoing regulatory cases involving TikTok before the US Supreme Court and other courts. It sets a precedent that could have implications for similar cases across the country.

FAQ

What is the preliminary injunction?

The preliminary injunction is a temporary court order that prevents the enforcement of a law until a final determination is made in the case. In this instance, it means that Montana’s ban on TikTok cannot be implemented until the court has fully examined the constitutional issues at hand.

What constitutional violations were cited in the case?

The federal judge determined that Montana’s TikTok ban likely violates the First Amendment, Supremacy Clause, and Commerce Clause of the US Constitution. The law was found to not be narrowly tailored, infringed on freedom of speech, and discriminated against China in commerce.

What impact does this decision have on TikTok users in Montana?

The preliminary injunction blocking the ban means that TikTok users in Montana can continue using the platform without any restrictions.

Are there other similar cases pending?

Yes, there are similar regulatory cases involving TikTok currently pending before the US Supreme Court and other courts. The decision in this Montana case could potentially have implications for those cases as well.