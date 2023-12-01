New Article: TikTok Ban Blocked in Montana: A Win for User Rights

In a groundbreaking decision, a federal judge in Montana has blocked a law that would have banned TikTok in the state. The law, which was set to take effect in January, aimed to prevent people from downloading the popular video-sharing app. Had it been enacted, Montana would have been the first state in the country to disallow TikTok downloads.

U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy ruled that the ban “oversteps state power and infringes on the constitutional right of users and businesses.” In his scathing critique, Judge Molloy called out the Republican-controlled Legislature for going “completely overboard” in their regulation of the app. The judge emphasized that the legislature seemed more focused on targeting China’s alleged role in TikTok than protecting Montana consumers.

This ruling offers a temporary reprieve for the approximately 380,000 TikTok users in Montana. However, it is important to note that this decision came through a preliminary injunction, and a final ruling will not be issued until next year when the case progresses through the legal system.

The ban was initially passed in May, with the justification that the Chinese government could access TikTok users’ information. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is based in Beijing. The law would have prohibited TikTok downloads and imposed heavy fines on app stores for offering access to the app.

While the judge’s ruling is undoubtedly a victory for user rights and privacy, the fate of TikTok in Montana remains uncertain until a final decision is made. It also sparks a wider conversation about how state legislatures navigate the intersection of technology, national security concerns, and individual freedoms.

