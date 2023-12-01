TikTok Ban Blocked Federal Judge in Montana: A Setback for State Efforts

A federal judge in Montana has issued a preliminary ruling blocking a law that would have led to a state-wide ban of TikTok starting on January 1, 2024. The ruling comes after Judge Donald Molloy found that the state of Montana failed to demonstrate the constitutionality of the SB 419 bill, which was signed into law Governor Greg Gianforte in May. While the Montana Attorney General has characterized the ruling as a preliminary matter, the judge’s decision represents a setback for the state’s efforts to ban the popular video and social media app.

In his legal filing, Judge Molloy highlighted that the record showed a greater focus on targeting China’s role in TikTok rather than protecting Montana consumers. He pointed out that the legislature had enacted a separate law to protect consumers’ digital data and privacy. The ruling ultimately rejected the state’s attempt to defend SB 419 as a consumer protection bill.

The case brought against Montana TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, sought to prevent the state from unlawfully banning the app. ByteDance argued that Montana failed to provide evidence supporting allegations that the Chinese government could access TikTok user data or that the app exposes minors to harmful content. The company emphasized its efforts to address national security concerns through initiatives like “Project Texas” and its partnership with Oracle.

The judge’s preliminary ruling prevents Montana from becoming the first U.S. state to ban TikTok and allows hundreds of thousands of Montanans to continue using the app for self-expression, livelihood, and community engagement. However, it is important to note that the ruling could potentially change as the case proceeds and more evidence is presented.

FAQ

What was the original ban on TikTok in Montana?

The original ban on TikTok in Montana was proposed through the SB 419 bill, which aimed to prohibit the use of the app throughout the entire state starting from January 1, 2024.

Why did the federal judge block the ban?

The federal judge blocked the ban on TikTok in Montana because the state failed to demonstrate the constitutionality of the SB 419 bill. The judge found that the legislature’s focus on targeting China rather than protecting consumers was apparent in their separate law on digital data and privacy protection.

What does this ruling mean for TikTok users in Montana?

This preliminary ruling means that TikTok users in Montana can continue to use the app without facing a state-wide ban. However, it is important to note that the ruling is subject to change as the case progresses.