Montana’s TikTok Ban Overturned Federal Judge

A federal judge in Montana has blocked the state’s first-in-the-nation law that aimed to ban the video-sharing app TikTok. The judge declared the ban unconstitutional, delivering a temporary win for TikTok, which argued that the state’s legislature had gone too far in attempting to regulate the app. U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy stated that the ban exceeded the state’s power and violated the Constitutional rights of users and businesses. The judge also criticized Montana’s fixation on alleged Chinese influence in relation to TikTok.

The ban, which was set to take effect on January 1, 2022, would have made Montana the first state to completely ban TikTok. The state’s lawmakers proposed the ban based on concerns that the Chinese government could access user information through TikTok, which is owned Beijing-based company ByteDance.

TikTok spokesperson Jamal Brown expressed satisfaction with the judge’s decision, emphasizing that hundreds of thousands of Montanans could continue using the app to express themselves, earn a living, and find community. Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s spokesperson, Emily Cantrell, downplayed the ruling’s significance, stating that the judge had indicated the analysis could change as the case proceeds.

Governments worldwide have expressed concerns regarding TikTok’s potential for providing sensitive data to the Chinese government or spreading misinformation. While over half of the U.S. states and the federal government have already banned TikTok on official devices, TikTok has defended itself, calling the bans “political theater.” The company has taken steps to protect U.S. user data, storing it on Oracle servers, and claims that it has not received any data requests from the Chinese government.

The judge’s decision comes after attorneys for TikTok and content creators argued that Montana’s ban was excessive and violated free speech rights. They suggested that the state could have imposed limitations on the types of data TikTok collects instead of implementing a total ban. In the absence of evidence of problematic data practices TikTok, the judge questioned the necessity of the ban.

The case will proceed, and a final ruling will be issued at a later date. Cybersecurity experts have noted that enforcing a ban on TikTok could pose significant challenges.

