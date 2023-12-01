Federal Judge Blocks Montana’s TikTok Ban Citing Unconstitutionality

A federal judge has blocked Montana’s law banning the popular video-sharing app TikTok in the state, ruling that it was unconstitutional. The law, which was set to take effect on January 1, 2023, would have made Montana the first state in the U.S. to implement a complete ban on TikTok.

U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy called the measure an “overstep of state power” that infringes on the constitutional rights of users and businesses. He also criticized Montana’s legislature for their focus on perceived Chinese influence, stating that they were more interested in targeting China than protecting consumers.

Montana lawmakers had passed the ban in May, arguing that the Chinese government could gain access to user information through TikTok. The ban would have prohibited downloads of the app in the state and imposed fines on app stores or TikTok for each instance of someone being offered the ability to access or download the app.

TikTok spokesperson Jamal Brown expressed satisfaction with the judge’s decision, stating that hundreds of thousands of Montanans can continue to express themselves and find community on the platform. The Montana Attorney General’s office downplayed the ruling’s significance and emphasized their commitment to defending the law.

The concern over TikTok’s data practices and potential Chinese government involvement has been echoed Western governments. However, TikTok has maintained that it takes measures to protect user data, storing it on Oracle servers. The company has also stated that it has not received any requests for U.S. user data from the Chinese government and would not comply if asked.

The legal challenge against Montana’s TikTok ban will proceed, leading to a final ruling at a later date. In the meantime, the preliminary injunction has halted the ban from taking effect.

FAQ

Q: What was Montana’s TikTok ban?

A: Montana lawmakers passed a law in May 2023 that aimed to ban TikTok in the state, arguing that the Chinese government could access user information through the app.

Q: Why was the ban blocked?

A: The federal judge ruled that the ban was unconstitutional, stating that it overstepped state power and infringed on the constitutional rights of users and businesses.

Q: Does this ruling apply only to Montana?

A: Yes, this ruling specifically pertains to Montana’s TikTok ban. Other states and the federal government have implemented their own restrictions on TikTok on official devices.

Q: What is TikTok doing to protect user data?

A: TikTok has stated that it stores U.S. user data on Oracle servers and has not received any requests for user data from the Chinese government. The company maintains that it takes measures to protect user data and has called the bans on the app “political theatre.”

Q: What happens next?

A: The legal challenge against Montana’s TikTok ban will continue, with a final ruling expected at a later date.