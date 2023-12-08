Federal Judge Blocks Montana’s TikTok Ban, Citing First Amendment Concerns

A federal judge has issued an order blocking Montana’s recent ban on social media platform TikTok, which was set to take effect on January 1st. The ban, originally passed as Senate Bill 419, would have prevented TikTok from being available to users in Montana. U.S. District Court Judge Donald Molloy’s decision to block the ban suggests that he believes the plaintiffs, including TikTok and several Montana users, have a strong chance of succeeding in their legal challenge.

Molloy’s order states that the ban appears to be more focused on targeting China’s perceived role in TikTok than on protecting Montana consumers. The judge highlights that the state separately enacted a law to protect consumers’ digital data and privacy, indicating that the ban was primarily driven concerns about China.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen, who championed the ban, argued that TikTok posed privacy and national security risks to Montana users. However, Molloy found that the state’s attorneys did not provide sufficient evidence to support these claims. The judge further noted that banning TikTok would likely infringe on free speech protected the First Amendment.

The ban was initially proposed to include other social media companies, but amendments to broaden its scope were rejected. Critics argue that specifically targeting TikTok, the ban represented an unwarranted intrusion the state government into national security matters that should be handled at the federal level.

While this decision is a preliminary judgment, Knudsen’s spokesperson emphasized that the state will continue to defend the law. The case will proceed, and the state will have the opportunity to present a full factual record to support the ban.

Molloy’s ruling highlights the importance of balancing consumer protection concerns with First Amendment rights. The ultimate outcome of this case will shape the future of social media regulations in Montana and potentially have broader implications for similar bans in other states.