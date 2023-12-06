Federal Judge Blocks TikTok Ban in Montana, Citing First Amendment Concerns

A federal judge has issued an order blocking the implementation of Montana’s ban on popular social media platform TikTok. The ban, passed the state’s Legislature earlier this year, aimed to prevent TikTok from being accessible to users in Montana. However, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Molloy believes that the plaintiffs challenging the ban have a good chance of winning their case and has decided to halt the ban until further arguments are heard.

Judge Molloy expressed his skepticism regarding the state’s motivations behind the ban, stating that it seemed more focused on targeting China’s role in TikTok than on protecting Montana consumers. He referred to a separate law enacted the same legislature to safeguard consumers’ digital data and privacy as evidence of this bias.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen, who championed the ban, argued that TikTok posed a significant privacy risk to Montana users and posed a threat to national security. Despite amendments suggested the office of Governor Greg Gianforte to expand the ban’s scope to include other social media companies, the preferred version of the ban was signed into law in May.

TikTok, along with several Montana users, filed lawsuits against the ban, claiming that it infringed on their First Amendment free speech rights and encroached into the realm of federal government responsibilities. Judge Molloy found their arguments compelling enough to prevent the ban from taking effect temporarily.

Judge Molloy also highlighted the potential suppression of free speech that would result from banning TikTok outright. He noted that the state’s attorneys had not presented convincing evidence to support their consumer protection justifications, pointing out that other social media companies like Facebook have faced scrutiny for their handling of customer data.

While Montana Solicitor General Christian Corrigan framed the ban as a consumer protection measure, Judge Molloy expressed doubts about its necessity. He emphasized that the ban placed an undue burden on free speech and that it was important to consider the broader implications.

This preliminary judgment does not mark the end of the case, and the state will have the opportunity to present a more comprehensive argument. However, for now, TikTok remains accessible to users in Montana.