Investigations Opened for Discrimination Incidents in Atlanta School Districts

According to the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights database, there are ongoing federal investigations into possible discrimination incidents at both the Cobb County School District and Atlanta Public Schools. While the exact details of the investigations have not been provided, it has been confirmed that the Cobb County investigation is related to a complaint about an anti-Muslim incident. The investigation into the Cobb County School District was opened on December 5, while the investigation into Atlanta Public Schools was opened in July.

The Cobb County school district expressed awareness of a single complaint regarding an anti-Muslim incident and stated that they do not tolerate any form of hate. However, recent data from CAIR Georgia reveals a significant increase in anti-Muslim incidents in the state, with a reported 1200% increase from October to November 2023 compared to the previous year.

In contrast, Atlanta Public Schools released a statement emphasizing their cooperation with the U.S. Department of Education and their commitment to creating safe and inclusive environments for students and employees. They also clarified that the investigation is unrelated to the Israel-Hamas War.

While the school districts assert their dedication to creating safe spaces, the Anti-Defamation League highlights the concerns of families who have reported incidents. Eytan Davidson of the Anti-Defamation League explains that the conflict seen on social media has spilled over into the K-12 education system, making students and families feel unsafe.

Complaints related to discrimination in school districts are not uncommon, and previous resolved cases in major metro Atlanta districts have involved disability discrimination. Last year, both APS and Cobb County resolved complaints related to disability accommodations. However, investigations into race, color, or national origin discrimination, as seen in the ongoing investigations, are less common.

In both Cobb County and APS, resolution agreements have been reached with the Department of Education regarding past incidents. These agreements address concerns raised students and parents, ensuring that educational plans and accommodations are properly implemented to avoid future incidents.