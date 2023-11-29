New Agreement Reached Between Canadian Government and Google

In a significant development, the Canadian government and Google have resolved their disagreements over the Online News Act, according to credible sources from Radio-Canada and CBC News. Under the terms of the agreement, Canadian news will continue to be shared on Google’s platforms, and in return, the company has committed to making annual payments to news organizations totaling around $100 million.

The negotiations on the regulatory framework were recently concluded, as confirmed a government source familiar with the discussions. Initially, the federal government estimated that Google’s compensation should amount to approximately $172 million, while Google assessed the value at $100 million.

This resolution will have a profound impact on ensuring the sustainability of news media and restoring a fair balance between commercial platforms, as noted an anonymous source with knowledge of the matter. It marks an important first step towards maintaining the viability of the media industry.

One of the issues Google faced was the mandatory negotiation model imposed the Online News Act (Bill C-18). However, the new regulations will permit Google to negotiate with a single representative from the media industry, thereby reducing its arbitration risk. This modified approach aligns with Google’s preference for dealing with a single point of contact.

The terms and conditions will be incorporated into the legislative framework of Bill C-18, which is scheduled to be unveiled mid-December. Google will still be required to engage in negotiations and sign agreements with the media. Additionally, the company has the potential to contribute more services, although the specific details have yet to be revealed.

Unlike Meta, which halted its talks with the government and ceased the distribution of Canadian news on Facebook and Instagram, Google has not blocked news content in Canada. The government’s flexibility in reaching an agreement with Google is viewed as a victory and a positive outcome for Canadian media, as it sets an example for other countries. Meta’s negotiations with the government have not resumed at this time.

