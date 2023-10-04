The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals Rules Cybersecurity Agency Violated First Amendment

In a recent ruling, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals determined that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) likely violated the First Amendment lobbying Silicon Valley companies to remove or suppress online content related to elections. The court expanded an injunction issued earlier to include CISA, stating that the agency used its interactions with social media platforms to push for more restrictive policies on election-related speech.

The previous decision a panel of three judges had concluded that the actions of the Biden White House, FBI, and other government agencies likely violated the First Amendment, but considered CISA’s attempts to convince rather than coerce the companies. However, the 5th Circuit judges found that CISA facilitated the FBI’s interactions with social media companies, leading to the injunction prohibiting CISA and top agency officials from coercing or significantly encouraging tech companies to remove or limit social media posts.

The lawsuit was filed the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana, along with individuals who claimed their speech was censored. It is part of a growing number of cases alleging collusion between government officials and platforms to favor Democrats and the Biden administration. The ruling paves the way for the case to be taken up the Supreme Court, adding yet another high-profile social media case to its docket.

The Biden administration had already filed an emergency appeal in the case, which was put on hold when the 5th Circuit agreed to rehear the matter. The court’s ruling is temporarily stayed for 10 days, allowing the administration to update their request to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court will also be hearing arguments this month on whether public officials can block constituents on social media, in addition to considering suits challenging laws in Texas and Florida that restrict social media companies’ ability to moderate content.

The Department of Justice declined to comment on the ruling, while CISA stated that it does not engage in censorship or facilitate censorship. The outcome of this case will have significant implications for the regulation of online speech and the relationship between government agencies and social media platforms.

