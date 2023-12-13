Stock Futures Point Higher as Fed Decision and Powell Comments Awaited

Stock futures in the U.S. edged higher on Wednesday as investors anticipated the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision and comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The Dow futures contract rose 0.2%, the S&P 500 futures inched up 0.1%, and the Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.2%. The previous session saw a surge in the main indices on Wall Street following the release of November U.S. inflation figures. The S&P 500 jumped 0.5%, reaching its highest close in almost two years. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%.

While the monthly inflation numbers showed a slight acceleration in price growth, annual price gains slowed as expected due to a fall in energy prices. The core reading, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, remained consistent with the previous month’s pace. However, it remained above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%. Despite the disinflationary path, the data suggested that interest rates might need to remain at their current high levels for a longer period of time. The markets remained divided on whether the Fed would cut rates as soon as next spring.

Investors are now turning their attention to the Federal Reserve’s final two-day policy meeting of the year. It is widely expected that interest rates will be left unchanged, with the focus on statements from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Powell has previously emphasized the need for careful decision-making as the Fed assesses the impact of its aggressive policy tightening in cooling inflation. The publication of the Fed’s quarterly “dot plot” and Powell’s press conference will provide further insights into the future trajectory of interest rates.

Overall, stock futures are showing positive signs, but the outcome of the Fed meeting and Powell’s comments will impact market sentiment and shape investor expectations moving forward.