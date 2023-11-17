Introducing Sensei: The Future of Autonomous Stores Expands to Italy

Autonomous store technology is revolutionizing the retail industry, and Portuguese startup Sensei is at the forefront of this innovation. Sensei has recently announced its entry into Italy with the opening of the country’s first autonomous supermarket, Tuday Prendi & Vai, located in Verona. This exciting development offers shoppers a seamless and hassle-free shopping experience with no queues, self-scanning, or checkout processes.

Sensei’s partnership with the DAO cooperative, a retail sector veteran with over 60 years of experience, has paved the way for this groundbreaking venture. The cooperative, operating under the Conad brand, has a significant presence in the provinces of Trento, Bolzano, Vicenza, and Verona. The new Tuday Prendi & Vai store in Verona allows customers to enter without barriers, browse products, and simply leave without the need to go through a traditional checkout process.

What sets Sensei’s autonomous store apart is its commitment to enhancing the user experience. In addition to eliminating entry barriers, the store offers customers the ability to review their shopping cart in real-time before leaving. Sensei has also developed an innovative payment system, allowing customers to choose from various payment methods at a convenient terminal or through the Tuday – Prendi & Vai app.

This expansion into Italy signifies Sensei’s growing presence in Europe and South America, where autonomous stores are already making waves. With its disruptive approach to retail technology, Sensei is poised to transform the way we shop and redefine convenience.

FAQ:

What is an autonomous store?

An autonomous store is a retail space that operates without the need for traditional employees or checkout processes. It relies on advanced technology, such as computer vision and artificial intelligence, to track and charge customers for the items they select.

How does Sensei’s autonomous store work?

Sensei’s autonomous store, Tuday Prendi & Vai, allows customers to enter without any barriers, browse products, and leave without going through a traditional checkout process. Customers can review their shopping cart in real-time and choose from various payment methods at a convenient payment terminal or through the Tuday – Prendi & Vai app.

What are the benefits of autonomous stores?

Autonomous stores offer a convenient and seamless shopping experience. They eliminate the need for queues and checkout processes, saving customers time. Additionally, these stores often utilize cutting-edge technology that enhances the user experience.

[Source: www.rtih.com]