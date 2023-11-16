Introducing Sensei’s Revolutionary Autonomous Supermarket in Italy

Sensei, the autonomous store tech firm, has made an exciting entry into Italy with the launch of the country’s first unmanned supermarket. Located in Verona and named Tuday Prendi & Vai (Grab & Go), this remarkable store offers customers a shopping experience like no other, where there are no queues, self-scanning, or checkout processes.

Partnering with the DAO cooperative, a trusted retail player with over six decades of experience and a presence in several provinces across Italy, Sensei has brought its cutting-edge technology to enhance the retail landscape. Customers can now enter the store without any restrictions, select products effortlessly, and simply walk out without the need to visit a checkout counter or wait in line to complete their payment.

What sets Tuday Prendi & Vai apart is the range of technological advancements introduced Sensei to elevate the user experience. In addition to eliminating entry barriers, customers have the opportunity to review their real-time shopping cart before leaving the store. At the payment terminal, they can choose from various payment methods, including card transactions or using the convenient Tuday – Prendi & Vai mobile app.

This innovative supermarket not only caters to the needs of modern consumers who crave efficiency and convenience but also showcases Sensei’s dedication to transforming the retail industry through autonomous technologies.

FAQ:

Q: How does Tuday Prendi & Vai offer a seamless shopping experience?

A: Tuday Prendi & Vai allows customers to enter the store without barriers, pick up products of their choice, and exit without the need to wait in line or visit a traditional checkout counter.

Q: What technological developments enhance the user experience at Tuday Prendi & Vai?

A: Sensei has introduced real-time shopping cart updates, multiple payment options, and the convenience of using the Tuday – Prendi & Vai mobile app to provide customers with a seamless and enhanced shopping experience.

Q: Who is the partner of Sensei in Italy?

A: Sensei has partnered with the DAO cooperative, an esteemed retail player with over 60 years of experience in the industry, to bring autonomous supermarket technology to Italy.

Q: Where is Tuday Prendi & Vai located?

A: Tuday Prendi & Vai is located in Verona, Italy.

