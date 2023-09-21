Zapp Teams Up with Newfoundland for Rapid Delivery of Self-Diagnostic Tests

Zapp, a rapid delivery firm, has partnered with Newfoundland, a provider of at-home, self-diagnostic tests in the UK. This collaboration will allow customers to quickly test for various illnesses and diseases, while also providing them with personal health and hygiene products, over-the-counter medicines, and everyday essentials.

In another partnership, Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) has joined forces with True Fit to enhance its e-commerce performance. By leveraging True Fit’s AI-powered fit guidance, APL has been able to provide personalized fit recommendations to its customers. This has resulted in a 2% increase in site-wide revenue and a 5% reduction in returns from shoppers using True Fit.

Forest, a London-based micromobility company, has launched a Points of Interest partnership with Whole Foods Market UK. This collaboration allows Whole Foods Market to showcase its store-based promotions within Forest’s eBike app. Users of the app will be able to see the promotions on the map, reinforcing the Whole Foods Market brand.

Star Micronics, a PoS hardware solutions provider, has announced the launch of its managed cloud service, StarPrinter.Online. This service allows businesses to print directly from various sources such as web servers, web pages, web client apps, or even via email. It also offers device management for PoS printers.

Furthermore, Amazon has introduced a new capability to its Just Walk Out technology with the help of Avery Dennison’s RFID technology. This allows relevant stores to sell clothing items that customers can simply grab and walk out of the store, making the checkout process seamless. The technology is currently available at Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks.

These partnerships and technological advancements demonstrate the continuous efforts of companies to improve customer experience and streamline operations.

