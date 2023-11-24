Evri partners with Tesco to offer Clubcard points for parcel deliveries

Evri, a leading parcel delivery firm, has recently announced a partnership with Tesco that will allow customers to collect Clubcard points for every parcel they send through Evri’s services. This marks the first time that Tesco, the UK’s largest retailer, has entered into a Clubcard partnership with a parcel delivery company.

Under the agreement, customers will earn one Clubcard point for every £1 they spend at evri.com. These points can then be redeemed for money off their Tesco purchases, donated to charity, or doubled in value with one of over 100 Clubcard reward partners. The partnership comes as part of Evri’s ongoing effort to enhance its customer service and operations ahead of the busy holiday season.

In 2021, Evri and Tesco initiated a collaboration that made Evri’s ParcelShop services available in Tesco Express stores across the UK. This allowed customers to conveniently send, receive, and return parcels while shopping at Tesco. The current partnership expands on this existing relationship and adds the additional benefit of being able to collect valuable Clubcard points.

For customers, this partnership presents a valuable opportunity to earn rewards for their parcel deliveries. It offers a greater incentive to choose Evri as their preferred parcel delivery service, helping them to save money on their future Tesco purchases. At the same time, Tesco benefits from increased customer loyalty as shoppers are likely to be incentivized to continue using both Evri and Tesco’s services.

Overall, this partnership highlights the increasing importance of loyalty programs and strategic collaborations in the retail and delivery sectors. By offering unique rewards and benefits, companies like Tesco and Evri can differentiate themselves in a competitive market and provide added value to their customers.

