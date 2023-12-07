Discover Miami’s Hottest Culinary Scene during Art Basel Week

Miami is not only a vibrant hub for contemporary art, but it also offers a plethora of culinary delights that will satisfy even the most discerning foodies. As the city gears up for Art Basel/Miami Art Week, let’s explore some of the newest and most exciting dining destinations that have recently opened their doors.

Casadonna: A Coastal Italian Gem

Enter Casadonna, a coastal Italian-inspired restaurant that resides in Miami’s historic Women’s Club building in Edgewater. Opened in October 2023, this culinary gem, created through a collaboration between Groot Hospitality and Tao Group Hospitality, takes Italian cuisine to new heights. With a focus on Riviera-style cooking, Casadonna presents handcrafted dishes inspired traditional recipes from coastal towns like Naples, Taormina, Bari, Positano, and Gaeta. From celebrities like Serena Williams to Quavo and Drake, it has already become a go-to spot for the stars.

Rao’s Miami Beach: A Taste of History

Famous for its exclusive entry requirements, Rao’s, the iconic New York Italian restaurant, has opened its Miami Beach location within the St. Moritz Tower at the Loews Hotel. Known for its 127-year history and Southern Neapolitan Italian dishes, Rao’s originally stopped accepting reservations from non-regulars in the ’70s. However, the Miami outpost warmly welcomes all, offering a range of traditional Rao’s classics alongside new offerings tailored to the location.

TALA Beach: A Mediterranean Oasis

If you’re looking for a beachfront dining experience, TALA Beach is the place to be. Formerly known as 1 Beach Club, this 50,000-square-foot outdoor oasis has recently undergone a transformation into a Mediterranean-inspired haven. Featuring shared plates, craft cocktails, and curated entertainment, TALA Beach captures the essence of South Beach and creates an unforgettable experience with its daybeds, outdoor bar and restaurant, and VIP lounge.

Casa Ya’ax: A Taste of Tulum in Miami

Experience the flavors of coastal Mexican cuisine at Casa Ya’ax, a Tulum-inspired restaurant that recently opened its doors. Chef/owner Omar Montero has crafted a menu that showcases delectable dishes like pork belly with white corn, red quinoa, and rock shrimp, tiger shrimp with garlic, A5 Wagyu, and prime cuts. Casa Ya’ax brings the vibrant tastes of Mexico’s coast to Art Basel/Miami Art Week.

Barcelona Wine Bar: Where Tapas Meet Wine

Step into Barcelona Wine Bar, the newest addition to Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. This tapas restaurant and wine bar boasts over 40 dishes and nearly 400 wines. With a menu focused on clean flavors, seasonal ingredients, and specialties from Spain and the Mediterranean, Barcelona Wine Bar offers a rustic and delightful dining experience curated talented chefs.

Skinny Louie Burgers: A Quick Bite for Art Lovers

For those in need of a quick and delicious bite amidst the art scene, look no further than Skinny Louie Burgers in Wynwood. This recently opened burger joint serves up an original smash burger that will satisfy any craving. With a simple menu featuring fries, milkshakes, and a choice of single, double, or triple burgers, Skinny Louie Burgers is the perfect spot to refuel during Art Basel/Miami Art Week.

As Miami embraces the creativity of Art Basel week, it also presents a culinary playground for visitors to indulge in the city’s newest and most exciting dining destinations. From coastal Italian dishes to Mediterranean-inspired plates and mouth-watering burgers, Miami’s dining scene has something for everyone. So, when you’re not exploring art exhibits, immerse yourself in the city’s vibrant culinary culture.