Financial Anxiety Sparks Concerns of Political Backlash in Australia

A rising cost of living in Australia is causing financial anxiety among households, leading to potential political repercussions and a shift in societal cohesion. The Scanlon Foundation’s recent report, which surveys social cohesion in the country, reveals that Australians are struggling to pay their bills and are increasingly pessimistic about their financial prospects. This economic unease has resulted in a decline in trust in the government, growing concerns of inequality, and a potential questioning of electoral legitimacy.

“This report warns of a potential upheaval similar to what was experienced in the United States with the rise of Donald Trump,” cautions James O’Donnell, demographer at the Australian National University, who authored the report. While the country has shown resilience thus far, the survey findings reflect a decline in social cohesion on multiple fronts, putting strain on the fabric of Australian society.

The annual Mapping Social Cohesion report conducted the Scanlon Foundation is one of the most comprehensive studies of social well-being in Australia, dating back to 2009. With almost 7500 participants, this year’s survey is the largest cohort yet. The findings indicate that financial concerns are at the forefront of Australians’ minds, with 48% identifying the economy as the biggest issue currently facing the country. Housing affordability and shortages were the second most pressing concerns at 14%.

As the cost-of-living crisis intensifies amidst rising inflation and interest rates, Australians’ satisfaction with their finances has dropped 3 percentage points to 61%. The impact is felt acutely, with 12% of respondents reporting sometimes going without food and 22% facing challenges in paying for medicines or healthcare. Moreover, a record-breaking 84% believe that the gap between the rich and poor is too large, and the perception of Australia as “a land of opportunity” has declined from 79% a decade ago to 63% today.

The erosion of faith in the federal government is another notable trend, with a decline in trust that Canberra will work in the best interests of the Australian people. Trust in government leaders has also taken a hit, with a third of Australians expressing belief that they abuse their power. Furthermore, doubts regarding the fairness of elections have surfaced, with over a third of Australians questioning the integrity of the electoral process.

While financial concerns haven’t yet translated into increased anti-immigrant or anti-multiculturalism sentiment, it is important to note that the jobs market in Australia has remained relatively resilient. However, as economic inequality continues to be a worry for many, Dr. O’Donnell emphasizes the need for action from both the government and the community to implement policies and programs that promote equal opportunity and social cohesion.

