Fearne Cotton Deletes Episodes of Podcast Featuring Russell Brand Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations

Fearne Cotton, British television presenter and host of the podcast Happy Place, has removed two episodes featuring comedian Russell Brand following accusations of sexual assault and rape. Brand, who is married to Cotton’s close friend Laura Gallacher, had previously appeared on the podcast as a guest speaker at Cotton’s wellness festival Happy Place in 2019.

The episodes in question, which occurred during lockdown, have been deleted from the podcast’s official pages. A synopsis of Brand’s second appearance on the podcast described his approach to the sudden changes in our lives and his insights on finding happiness.

It was noted that Cotton, who previously followed Brand on Instagram, has since unfollowed him. The allegations against Brand, made four women and revealed in a joint investigation The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches, include rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse. These incidents are said to have taken place between 2006 and 2013 while Brand was working for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4.

Both the BBC and Channel 4 have launched internal investigations into the allegations. Brand’s appearances on shows such as Big Brother’s Big Mouth and The Great British Bake Off have been removed from Channel 4’s website. The BBC has also removed footage of Brand and YouTube has suspended ads on his videos.

The Metropolitan Police Service plans to make further inquiries with Brand’s alleged victims, involving conversations with BBC and Channel 4 about the allegations.

Sources:

– The Independent