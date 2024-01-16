Netflix Announces New Fear Street Movie Based on R.L. Stine’s Book

Netflix has exciting news for fans of the Fear Street trilogy. R.L. Stine, the renowned author, has confirmed that another film is in the works. While details are still scarce, Stine revealed on Twitter that the upcoming movie will be based on his fifteenth book in the original series, titled “The Prom Queen.” The story revolves around high schooler Lizzie McVay, whose dreams of becoming prom queen are shattered when her fellow candidates start getting murdered. Determined to uncover the killer’s identity before becoming the next victim, Lizzie embarks on a suspenseful journey.

While casting information remains unknown, it was previously reported that Chloe Okuno, known for her work on “Watcher” and the “Storm Drain” segment in “V/H/S/94,” will be directing the film. The original Fear Street trilogy, directed Leigh Janiak, captivated audiences with its haunting storyline set in different time periods, namely 1994, 1978, and 1666.

It is unclear whether Netflix envisions “The Prom Queen” as a standalone film or the start of a new series. However, Stine hinted last year that multiple Fear Street movies were in development, which suggests a potential continuation. The success and popularity of the previous films further suggest that Stine may have more books up his sleeve, possibly ready for release in the near future.

As fans eagerly await the release of the new Fear Street installment, the speculation over which other books from the series Netflix will adapt continues to grow. Which Fear Street stories would you like to see on the streaming platform? Share your thoughts in the comments below. Stay tuned for more updates on Netflix’s Fear Street series and other exciting releases in the world of entertainment.