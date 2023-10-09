Australian Study Finds High Social Media Use Linked to Anxiety in Students

A recent study conducted in Australia has found a correlation between high levels of social media use and symptoms of anxiety in high school students. The study, published in the Australian Journal of Psychology, surveyed 960 students aged 12 to 16 and found that those who reported high social media use combined with a fear of missing out (FoMO) experienced increased anxiety. On the other hand, students with lower levels of FoMO reported less anxiety when using social media.

Interestingly, the study also revealed that 54% of students who had high social media use but low levels of FoMO experienced increased anxiety when they did not use social media. This suggests that some students rely on social media to manage their normal feelings of anxiety and seek validation or reassurance from others.

Dr. Danielle Einstein, the study leader and Adjunct Fellow in the Macquarie University School of Psychological Sciences, explained that FoMO is a natural part of being human and is driven the need for connection. For teenagers, many of their social experiences and interactions happen online, leading to a fear of missing out on important moments or being left behind. However, constantly being online can prevent them from learning if their place in a group is secure, leading to increased anxiety.

The study sheds light on the complex relationship between social media use, FoMO, and anxiety in teenagers. It suggests that while social media can provide a sense of belonging and connection, it can also contribute to feelings of anxiety and reliance on others for validation.

The Impact of Screens and Social Media on Mental Health

Increasingly, screens and social media are recognized as potential sources of distraction and problems for people of all ages. In young children, excessive screen use has been linked to developmental delays, attention and concentration issues, anxiety, depression, body image problems, and even screen addiction. In schools, phones have become a major distraction, leading some jurisdictions to implement phone bans.

Adults are not immune to the negative effects of excessive screen use either. Many individuals feel that they spend too much time on their phones, struggling with distraction and a decreased ability to concentrate. Researcher Dr. Danielle Einstein has been studying the impact of technology use on mental health for a decade and has played a key role in advocating for phone bans in schools. She emphasizes the need for individuals to develop strategies to manage the constant presence of smartphones in their lives.

In an Australian documentary called “Disconnect Me,” Dr. Einstein shares her insights on screen use and its effects. The documentary aims to help individuals of all ages reassess their relationship with technology and make positive changes.

