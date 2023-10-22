The Need for Judges of Sterner Stuff in the Face of Media Pressure

In a recent discussion, Justice Basant emphasized the need for “judges of sterner stuff” who can withstand the pressure exerted the media, including social media platforms. He expressed concern over the growing influence of media on judicial decisions, stating, “Curse the day when the judge would decide the matter, anticipating the headlines of tomorrow’s dailies, but it appears to be happening.”

Justice Basant, a former judge, pointed out that the judiciary today faces a level of scrutiny and allegations that were unimaginable in earlier times. Even the Chief Justices of India are now targeted with accusations that would not have been raised against an “ordinary junior division judge of the locality” in the past.

Though acknowledging that the judiciary brought this situation upon itself to some extent, Justice Basant highlighted the role played the media in amplifying the issue. He noted that judges must possess a firm resolve to withstand media pressure and ignore unfounded allegations, as the judiciary is not a majoritarian institution.

Justice Basant emphasized the importance of accountability in the judiciary, but he cautioned against allowing the fear of media influence judgments. He suggested that judges should have the ability to disregard what is said about them and their judgments in order to maintain the integrity and independence of the institution.

In a time when media influence is pervasive and instantaneous, the judiciary faces an increasingly challenging task of ensuring a fair and impartial justice system. The ability of judges to remain resolute and unaffected media pressure is crucial to safeguarding the integrity of the judiciary and upholding the principles of justice.

Definitions:

1. Judiciary – the branch of government responsible for interpreting and applying the law.

2. Media – the various means of mass communication, including newspapers, television, and social media platforms.

Sources:

– Source article: Justice Basant highlights the impact of media pressure on judges.

– Former CJI UU Lalit’s perspectives on the issue.

– Justice S Muralidhar’s insights on the matter.

– Justice BD Ahmed’s position on media influence.