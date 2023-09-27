Net Neutrality Makes a Comeback as FCC Plans to Reinstate Rules

The FCC is set to resurrect net neutrality rules that require broadband providers to treat all internet traffic equally. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced plans to reinstate the popular rule, which ensures that broadband providers do not give preferential treatment to their own services or business partners.

Net neutrality is the principle that internet providers should act as neutral pipes for data, without performing any analysis or prioritization that would adversely affect competitors. Under net neutrality, practices like throttling or prioritizing certain services would be illegal.

Before the FCC passed net neutrality rules in 2015, non-neutral practices had gained traction under the disguise of “zero rating.” However, the rule was subsequently overturned under the leadership of Ajit Pai.

The reinstatement of net neutrality rules will benefit users ensuring that internet access is fast, open, and fair. It will also prevent broadband providers from throttling the services of their competitors.

Some critics argue that net neutrality is unnecessary and claim that the internet continued to function well after its repeal. However, proponents believe that the telecom lobby has spread misinformation to downplay the significance of net neutrality.

The move to reinstate net neutrality rules highlights the ongoing battle for a fair and open internet. It is crucial to protect net neutrality to promote competition, innovation, and consumer rights.

Meta Pays £149m to Terminate Lease on London Office

Facebook owner Meta has paid a penalty of £149 million to terminate a lease on one of its London office buildings. The decision to break the lease on the 1 Triton Square building comes as technology firms, including Meta, are cutting costs due to the rise of hybrid work.

Hybrid work, which allows employees to work remotely or from the office on alternating days, has led to a decrease in office space requirements. Employers are opting for hotdesking arrangements, where employees do not have dedicated desks.

The surrender of the lease on the London office building is part of Meta’s cost-cutting efforts, which have also involved job cuts and a reduction in real estate footprint. Despite breaking the lease, Meta still has another 18 years left on its lease at the site.

The shift towards hybrid work and hotdesking has raised concerns among employees. Many argue that having a dedicated desk with proper equipment in an office setting is crucial for productivity. Working from a laptop without a dedicated space is considered to be less efficient.

The decision Meta and other tech firms to reduce office space requirements reflects the changing nature of work in the digital age. As hybrid work becomes more prevalent, companies are looking for ways to optimize their real estate needs and cut costs.

