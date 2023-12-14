FCC Expands Data Breach Rules to Enhance Customer Information Protection

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced significant changes to its data breach rules, aiming to enhance customer information protection. With an emphasis on keeping personal data secure in an era where smartphones possess extensive knowledge about their users, the FCC has expanded the definition of a breach to include inadvertent access, use, or disclosure of customer information. Additionally, the scope of notification rules has been broadened to cover all personally identifiable information held carriers and telecommunications relay services.

Acknowledging the need for clear regulations to safeguard customer data, FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel expressed the importance of ensuring that carriers prioritize cyber security. The 3-2 vote in favor of the rule changes signifies a crucial step towards protecting sensitive information in the telecommunications sector.

However, the FCC’s decision may face opposition from Senate Republicans, led Senator Ted Cruz. Cruz, known for his stance on privacy regulations, wrote to the agency prior to the vote, expressing his concerns and warning that the order could potentially violate a Congressional order passed in 2017. The Republican commissioners on the FCC have also voiced their disapproval, suggesting that the agency may be overstepping its authority.

Under the updated rules, carriers and providers are now required to notify the FBI, Secret Service, and the FCC within seven business days following the reasonable determination of a breach affecting 500 or more customers. Previously, carriers were subject to a waiting period before reporting breaches. Additionally, breaches affecting fewer than 500 customers, where no harm is likely to occur, can be reported in an annual summary of breaches.

This move the FCC is part of a wider effort to strengthen privacy regulations. The agency has recently launched a Privacy and Data Protection Task Force, and has established partnerships with four state attorneys general for enforcement. The FCC’s rule changes coincide with other federal data breach reporting requirements, such as the new safeguards introduced the Federal Trade Commission and the upcoming breach notification rules from the Security and Exchange Commission.

In conclusion, the FCC’s expansion of data breach rules highlights their commitment to protecting customer information in an increasingly digital world. Despite potential challenges from Senate Republicans, these changes aim to ensure that carriers prioritize the security of personal data and promptly report any breaches to the appropriate authorities.