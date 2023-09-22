The Growing Concern of Unregulated Financial Advice on Social Media

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has expressed its increasing concern about the widespread availability of unregulated financial advice on social media. Lucy Castledine, the regulator’s director of consumer investments, conveyed this concern during a recent conference on compliance hosted PIMFA. Castledine emphasized that more consumers are falling prey to the risks associated with seeking advice from unregulated sources on social media, such as investing in high-risk assets and becoming more vulnerable to scams.

These remarks Castledine came just days after the Online Safety Bill received its final approval in the House of Lords. The FCA aims to ensure that consumers have access to products and services that genuinely cater to their needs, and this necessitates a diverse range of reliable support options. In light of this, the FCA has indicated its commitment to holding financial firms accountable for any illegal financial promotions related to crypto-assets.

The FCA recognizes the paramount importance of addressing the risks associated with the promotion of crypto-assets, as it poses a significant threat to consumers. In fact, starting from 8 October, the FCA will become the world’s first regulatory body to regulate the promotion of crypto-assets. Castledine also emphasized the role played social media platforms, intermediary firms, and app stores in the promotion of crypto-assets in the UK.

In conclusion, the FCA’s warning about the proliferation of unregulated financial advice on social media emphasizes the need for consumers to exercise caution. Seeking advice from reputable and regulated sources is essential to avoid potential financial risks and scams. The FCA’s upcoming regulation of crypto-asset promotions further demonstrates its dedication to protecting consumers from the potential pitfalls of investing in this emerging asset class.

