FCA Considering Investigation into Traders’ Use of Messaging Apps

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has shown interest in the actions taken US regulators against authorised messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, and has engaged in discussions with their American counterparts. This suggests that the UK watchdog may be considering launching its own investigation into how traders are using these tools.

Over the past two years, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has imposed fines of over $2 billion on banks and brokers who have used text and other channels to conduct business, thus avoiding regulatory scrutiny. This crackdown the SEC aims to clamp down on any potential misconduct or market abuse that can occur through unregulated communication platforms.

The FCA’s involvement in these discussions indicates that they are closely monitoring the actions of their US peers and are potentially considering a similar approach for the UK financial markets. The use of messaging apps, particularly WhatsApp, has become increasingly popular among traders due to its ease of use, convenience, and encryption features. However, there are concerns that the use of these applications may provide an avenue for market manipulation or insider trading.

While there have been no official comments or announcements from the FCA regarding a potential investigation, their engagement in discussions with US regulators suggests that they are taking the issue seriously. It is crucial for regulators to stay ahead of new technologies and communication channels to ensure the integrity and fairness of financial markets.

Continued monitoring of the use of messaging apps traders will likely be a key area of focus for regulators around the world. By closely examining the practices surrounding the use of these tools, authorities can identify and address any potential risks or misconduct effectively.

