The Champions League Returns: FC Union Berlin vs. Sporting Braga

On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, FC Union Berlin will face off against Sporting Braga in the Champions League Group Stage at Olympiastadion Berlin. Both teams are looking to turn their luck around after losing tight contests in their previous games.

In their last match, FC Union Berlin fought hard against Real Madrid but fell short with a 1-0 defeat. Sporting Braga, on the other hand, put up a good fight against Napoli but had to settle for a 2-1 loss. This was Braga’s first loss in the tournament so far.

The tournament is just beginning, and both teams will be looking to secure a win. FC Union Berlin is considered a solid favorite with odds of -104 to win according to the latest Champions League odds.

In their series history, FC Union Berlin and Sporting Braga both have one win in their last two meetings. The last time they played, FC Union Berlin came out on top with a 1-0 victory.

The match between FC Union Berlin and Sporting Braga will be available to watch on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. After the match, CBS Sports will provide a full breakdown, commentary, and other Champions League content.

So, don’t miss the exciting action as the Champions League returns to our screens with FC Union Berlin taking on Sporting Braga.

