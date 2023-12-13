FBI to Exhume Body of Murder Victim For Further Investigation

The FBI is set to exhume the body of Joyce Malecki, a young woman whose unsolved killing in 1969 has been the subject of speculation and intrigue. This decision comes after the release of Netflix’s documentary series “The Keepers,” which explored the murder of a Baltimore nun that occurred in similar circumstances just days before Malecki’s death.

Malecki disappeared in November 1969 after going Christmas shopping at a suburban mall outside of Baltimore and was later found dead on a nearby military base. The autopsy revealed that she had been strangled. The mysterious circumstances surrounding Malecki’s murder led to comparisons with the death of Sister Cathy Cesnik, whose killing was also covered in “The Keepers.” Cesnik was found dead from blunt force trauma after she went shopping and never returned.

In an effort to solve Cesnik’s murder, investigators exhumed the body of Catholic priest Father Joseph Maskell in 2017 to test his DNA against evidence from the crime scene. However, the testing did not yield a match, and the case remains unsolved. The recent breakthrough in the homicide of Pamela Conyers, who went missing in 1970 from the same shopping mall as Malecki, using DNA technology and genealogy research, has prompted investigators to further explore Malecki’s case.

Authorities recently identified Forrest Clyde Williams III as the suspect in Conyers’ killing. Williams, who passed away in 2018, had resided in Virginia for most of his life and only had a few minor criminal charges. While there is no evidence connecting Williams to Malecki’s murder, the timing of the exhumation suggests a possible link. The FBI has shared limited information with the family regarding the case’s new developments.

Relatives of Malecki will be present at the exhumation, although it will be closed to the public. The family has expressed a desire for justice and closure, hoping to finally uncover the truth about Malecki’s death. The FBI, in charge of the investigation due to the military property where Malecki’s body was found, has declined to comment on the ongoing case.

While Malecki’s family has indicated that she did not like Maskell, the priest accused of sexually abusing students at the Catholic high school where he and Malecki were associated, they do not have direct evidence linking her to the abuse. The family remains cautious about jumping to conclusions about the connection between the different cases. “The Keepers” featured an interview with a woman claiming that Maskell showed her Cesnik’s body after her disappearance.

The FBI’s decision to exhume Malecki’s body signifies a continued commitment to uncovering the truth behind her murder and potentially finding answers that have eluded investigators for over five decades.