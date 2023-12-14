FBI to Exhume Body of Joyce Malecki in Unsolved 54-Year-Old Murder Case

The FBI has announced plans to exhume the body of Joyce Malecki, a young woman who was last seen Christmas shopping in November 1969 and found dead a few days later on a nearby military base in Baltimore, Maryland. Malecki’s murder has remained unsolved for 54 years, but new developments in the case have prompted investigators to take this step in search of answers.

The renewed attention to Malecki’s case came after the release of Netflix’s documentary series The Keepers in 2017, which explored the killing of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a Baltimore nun who was found dead under eerily similar circumstances. Questions were raised about a possible connection between Malecki’s disappearance and Cesnik’s murder.

It is believed that investigators plan to extract DNA from Malecki’s body, although the specific purpose of this analysis remains unclear. Kurt Wolfgang, executive director of the Maryland Crime Victims Resource Center, confirmed that Malecki’s family will be allowed to attend the exhumation while the public will be excluded.

Relatives of Malecki are seeking justice and hope to finally understand what happened to her more than five decades ago. The timing of this exhumation may be linked to the recent solving of another young woman’s homicide. Pamela Conyers, who went missing in 1970 from the same shopping mall as Malecki and also died from strangulation, had her case solved using new DNA technology and genealogy research. The suspect, Forrest Clyde Williams III, died in 2018.

Although there is no concrete evidence connecting Williams to Malecki and Cesnik’s cases, the timing of recent developments suggests a potential link. The FBI has declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

These cases have also raised questions about Father Joseph Maskell, a Catholic priest who was accused of sexually abusing students at the high school where Cesnik and Malecki attended. However, previous DNA testing did not reveal a match, and Maskell denied all allegations before his death in 2001.

As the FBI exhumates Malecki’s body, her family hopes that this significant step will bring them closer to the justice they have been seeking for over half a century. The investigation into her murder, as well as the potential connections to other cases, continues.