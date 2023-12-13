FBI to Exhume Body of Cold Case Victim, Joyce Malecki

Investigators from the FBI are planning to exhume the body of Joyce Malecki, a young woman who was brutally killed in 1969. The case has remained unsolved for over 50 years, leading to widespread speculation. The renewed interest in Malecki’s case came after the release of the Netflix documentary series “The Keepers,” which explored the murder of a Baltimore nun that occurred around the same time and under similar circumstances.

Malecki disappeared after going Christmas shopping at a suburban mall outside Baltimore and her body was found days later on a nearby military base. An autopsy determined that she had been strangled. The documentary raised questions about a possible connection between Malecki’s disappearance and the murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, who was also found dead after going shopping and never returning home.

In 2017, authorities exhumed the body of Catholic priest Father Joseph Maskell to see if his DNA matched the evidence from Cesnik’s murder. However, no match was found, and the case remains unsolved. Earlier this year, investigators used new DNA technology and genealogy research to identify a suspect in the murder of another young woman, Pamela Conyers, who went missing in 1970. The suspect, Forrest Clyde Williams III, died in 2018 and was not connected to Malecki or Cesnik.

The exhumation of Malecki’s body could potentially provide new DNA evidence and shed light on her case. Relatives of Malecki will be allowed to attend the exhumation, which will be closed to the public. The family and advocates for justice are hopeful that this development will bring them closer to finding answers and bringing closure to the case.

The FBI’s Baltimore Field Office declined to comment on the ongoing investigation. The case is under federal jurisdiction because Malecki’s body was found on military property. The timing of the exhumation suggests a possible link to the recently identified suspect in Conyers’ murder. However, until more information is released, it remains unclear what investigators are specifically seeking to determine from Malecki’s remains.