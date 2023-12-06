Body of Murder Victim from Netflix Docuseries to be Exhumed FBI

The FBI has announced plans to exhume the body of Joyce Helen Malecki, a murder victim whose case was featured in the Netflix true crime docuseries, “The Keepers.” Malecki, who disappeared just four days after the murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, is believed to have potentially crucial evidence regarding the unsolved crimes.

Darryl Malecki, Joyce’s brother, revealed that an FBI investigator informed him of the exhumation, which is scheduled to take place on December 14. However, the exact reasons behind this decision remain unknown. Darryl mentioned that while his family lived near St. Clement Catholic Church, where Cesnik resided, he doesn’t believe there is a direct connection between his sister’s death and the murdered nun.

On November 11, 1969, Joyce Helen Malecki vanished after going Christmas shopping at Harundale Mall. Her body was discovered two days later at Fort Meade hunters. The gruesome details of her murder include being bound, strangled, and stabbed in the throat.

“The Keepers” exposed the allegation that Cesnik’s murder resulted from students at Archbishop Keough High School, where she taught, revealing their experiences of sexual abuse. The accusations implicated Father A. Joseph Maskell and Father Neil Magnus, who used their positions of authority to exploit vulnerable young girls. The Maryland Office of the Attorney General has received 39 claims of abuse against Maskell in various educational institutions and parishes where he worked.

Despite the numerous allegations and the deaths of both priests, no one has been arrested in connection with the abuse or the murders of both Cesnik and Malecki. The exhumation of Malecki’s body marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation, potentially shedding new light on these long-standing mysteries.

If you have any information related to these cases, please contact the authorities at [email protected]