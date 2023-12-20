Federal Fugitives Wanted: Authorities Continue Search for Dangerous Criminals

Authorities are intensifying their efforts to locate three federal fugitives, who have strong ties to the Chicago area and were last spotted in Kansas City. Zamewick D. McCray, Devion M. Miles, and Jermon D. McCray are wanted in connection with a sophisticated drug trafficking operation involving fentanyl and methamphetamine, valued at nearly $8 million.

Law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, have issued warnings that all three individuals should be considered armed and dangerous. The public is strongly advised not to confront them under any circumstances. Instead, anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or local law enforcement immediately.

The search for these fugitives has reached a critical stage, prompting investigators to enlist the help of the public. The Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers organization has set up a hotline at 816-474-TIPS, where individuals can provide anonymous tips and information that may lead to their arrest. Additionally, reports can be submitted online through the FBI’s official website at tips.fbi.gov.

The manhunt for McCray, Miles, and McCray has garnered significant attention due to the dangerous nature of their alleged crimes. The distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine not only poses a threat to public safety but also contributes to the ongoing opioid crisis in America. Federal authorities are committed to apprehending these fugitives and dismantling the illicit drug network they are believed to be involved in.

As the search intensifies, the public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information that could aid in capturing these individuals. By working together with law enforcement, the community can play a vital role in bringing these fugitives to justice and ensuring the safety and well-being of their fellow citizens.